TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.20

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

