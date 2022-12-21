Toncoin Price Reaches $2.51 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00014944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.57 billion and approximately $47.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040575 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00226967 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.41247152 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $54,511,629.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.