Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.56 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00014875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and $46.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040618 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.41247152 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $54,511,629.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.