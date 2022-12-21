Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.21 and last traded at $107.66. Approximately 1,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 505,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

