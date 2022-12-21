TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,571,000 after acquiring an additional 566,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.55. 25,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,806. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.