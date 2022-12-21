Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 138,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 13,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 54,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

