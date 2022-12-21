Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.91. 21,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

