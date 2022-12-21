Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 674,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

