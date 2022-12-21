Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,017,000 after buying an additional 467,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,006,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,644,000 after buying an additional 213,662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. 35,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,746. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $79.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

