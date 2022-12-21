Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.45. 67,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

