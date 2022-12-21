Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,526,639 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.