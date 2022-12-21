Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
