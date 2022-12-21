Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Critical Survey

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and TerrAscend’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.53 $3.11 million ($1.34) -0.95

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Two Rivers Water & Farming and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Two Rivers Water & Farming and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63

TerrAscend has a consensus price target of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 179.74%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

