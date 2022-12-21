Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $56.31 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $823,252.81 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00597378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00265224 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042274 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062765 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18738418 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $529,133.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

