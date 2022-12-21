UMA (UMA) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. UMA has a total market capitalization of $110.81 million and $24.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00009570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

