Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 16,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 13.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

