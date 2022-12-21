United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

