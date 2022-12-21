United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.44. 22,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,451,000.

