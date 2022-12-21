UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.74 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00022164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $2.53 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00388420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.69917507 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,853,664.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.