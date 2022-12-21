USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.86 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $95.86 million and $247,182.36 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00596904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00266618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00062968 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

