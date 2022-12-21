Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.85

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and traded as high as $70.30. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 9,823,074 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

