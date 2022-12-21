Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 2.8%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 17,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 408,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Vaccinex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccinex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

