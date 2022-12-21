Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 111,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,273,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,946,000 after purchasing an additional 165,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,297,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,634. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

