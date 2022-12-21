Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.91. 1,355,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,892,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.