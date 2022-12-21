Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.91. 1,355,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,892,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.19.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

