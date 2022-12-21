Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.