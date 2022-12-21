Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

