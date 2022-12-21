Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

