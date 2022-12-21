Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.87% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,689,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 163.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $152.79 and a one year high of $212.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.