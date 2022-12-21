Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

