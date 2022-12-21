Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Trimmed by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 18,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,492. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

