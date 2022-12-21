Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.15.

VTR opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

