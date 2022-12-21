Venus USDC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.66 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and $12.66 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176266 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,986,923.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

