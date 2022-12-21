VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
VersaBank Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.63.
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
