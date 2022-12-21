VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of VersaBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VersaBank in the 1st quarter worth about $3,863,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 198,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

