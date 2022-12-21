Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.73

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.42. Vince shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 5,223 shares.

Vince Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vince

In other Vince news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,840.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vince

Vince Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. ( NYSE:VNCE Get Rating ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

