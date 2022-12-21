Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.89. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 836 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VORB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VORB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.