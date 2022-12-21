Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.92

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,678 shares of company stock worth $673,120. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

