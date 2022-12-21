VirtualMeta Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.59 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $58.59 million and $13,039.24 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.31 or 0.05303263 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00497621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.25 or 0.29484291 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02636337 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,843.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

