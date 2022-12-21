Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.44. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 319,069 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

