Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

