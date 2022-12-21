Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 3,248,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,712,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

VLTA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Volta had a negative net margin of 496.15% and a negative return on equity of 110.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. Analysts forecast that Volta Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Volta by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 781,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Volta by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,342,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 4,093,445 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Volta by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,924,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 254,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Volta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

