Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.60.

Wacoal Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

