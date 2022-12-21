Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Down 4.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54. 5,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $237,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

