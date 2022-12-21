Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

