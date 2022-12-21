Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.5% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

APD opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

