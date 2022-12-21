Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.