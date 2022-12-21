Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,627 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

