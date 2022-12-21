WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 313 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $691.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.23 and a 200 day moving average of $653.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.