WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 743 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

