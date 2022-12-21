Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

WM stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.24. 14,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

