Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. 29,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.